An official roll out of an Education Management Information System now underway

The Ministry of Education is preparing to roll out an Education Management Information System, to enhance administration in the sector.

Word of this came from Minister of Education, Curtis King, during his remarks at a ceremony to mark the hand-over of computer tablets from the Republic of China Taiwan.

Minister King said some of the computers will be used to implement the project, which will cover pre-primary, up to post-secondary level.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/EDUCATION-SYSTEM.mp3

Minister King said the new system will also enable the Ministry of Education to adopt a more structured approach to facilitating greater involvement of parents in the education of their children.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/INFORMATION-SYSTEM-1.mp3