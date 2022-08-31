Analysis: Gorbachev’s moral authority did little to stop Putin

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)It’s hard to sift history’s judgment from the hot takes, and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s telegram of condolence on the death of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev does little to help.

“He led our country during a period of complex, dramatic changes, large-scale foreign policy, and economic and social challenges,” the statement read. “He deeply understood that reforms were necessary, he strove to offer his own solutions to urgent problems.”

A sense of protocol may have kept the Kremlin leader from telling us what he really thinks about the man who presided over the collapse of the Soviet Union, something Putin once called the “greatest geopolitical catastrophe” of the twentieth century. For a more unvarnished opinion, we can rely on Margarita Simonyan, the bellicose editor-in-chief of state propaganda outlet RT (formerly Russia Today).

“Gorbachev is dead,” Simonyan wrote on Twitter. “Time to gather up what’s been scattered.”

Simonyan seems to be channeling her President, who has embarked on a campaign of imperial restoration with the invasion of Ukraine. And it’s tempting to look at the two leaders through a simple narrative arc: Gorbachev allowed the 15 republics of the Soviet Union to spin apart, and Putin is trying, through brute force, to piece that empire back together.

