Analysis: How an investigation into Beirut’s port explosion is rattling Lebanon’s elite

Snipers shot people from rooftops. Masked gunmen fired back with rocket-propelled grenades and B7 rockets. Terrified schoolchildren took cover in corridors. And to top it all off, the violence was all playing out along the capital’s former “Green Line,” a major battle front that divided Beirut’s Christian east from the predominantly Muslim west during the 15-year civil war that ended in 1990.

It was enough to send shivers down the spine of a people still reeling from collective traumas both fresh — such as last summer’s Beirut port blast — and old. The wounds of the civil war continue to fester, and to watch smoke billowing from buildings covered in pockmarks from battles long past was almost too much for ordinary people to bear.

Yet for all the harrowingly familiar optics of Thursday’s fighting, the political environment is new. The violence did not pit Muslim against Christian. Nor are the motivations sectarian. Instead, the violence has emerged from a fault-line that is divorced from those terrible realities.

The probe into the port explosion that killed more than 200 people is at the heart of Thursday’s tumult. The investigation — the biggest ever legal challenge to Lebanon’s ruling elite, who are also a holdover from the civil war — is widely seen as a potential milestone, a tool through which the country can begin to shed its blood-drenched past.

