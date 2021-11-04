Analysis: UK government in fresh swirl of murk and sleaze accusations

The content originally appeared on: CNN

On Wednesday night, Johnson ‘s lawmakers were whipped to vote in favor of overturning the suspension of a fellow Conservative Member of Parliament.

Owen Paterson, an influential Conservative backbencher and former cabinet minister, was facing a 30-day suspension after being accused of an “egregious” breach of lobbying rules.

Paterson sent multiple emails to government officials on behalf of two companies that between them paid him a salary of GBP100,000 ($136,000) as a consultant. Paterson claims he was raising concerns about the quality of milk and pork; Kathryn Stone, the parliamentary standards commissioner, disagrees.

On Wednesday, Paterson persuaded Johnson’s government to back an amendment that would overrule his suspension and instead refer the case to a newly set-up parliamentary committee of MPs chaired by one of his Conservative colleagues, John Whittingdale.