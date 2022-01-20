Andy Murray loses to Taro Daniel in Australian Open Match – NBC SVG

Britain’s former world number one, Andy Murray produced a subdued display as he lost 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to Japan’s qualifier, Taro Daniel in the Australian Open second round today. Daniel is ranked below Murray at 120 in the world.

Murray had never previously lost a Grand Slam match to an opponent ranked as low as 28-year-old Daniel.

It was a far cry from his performance in Tuesday’s victory over Georgian 21st seed, Nikoloz Basilashvili, with the gruelling opening win taking its toll on Murray.

For Daniel, victory means that he has advanced to the third round of a major for the first time in his career.

Murray shot a disconsolate look towards his box after Daniel clinched victory with a crisp backhand volley on his first match point.

Murray walked off court shaking his head before giving a quick thumbs up to a crowd glad to see him back at Melbourne Park and appreciative of his efforts.