Anna Regina Secondary School named 2022 CSEC School of the Year

Education Minister Priya Manickchand with the top performing CSEC students of the Anna Regina Secondary School on Friday

The Ministry of Education on Friday celebrated the Anna Regina Secondary School, which has been awarded the Caribbean Secondary Examinations Certificate (CSEC) School of the Year 2022 by the Caribbean Examinations Council.

Education Minister Priya Manickchand and Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall along with other senior officers at the Education Ministry joined in the grand celebrations hosted at the Region Two school’s compound.

A grand celebration was held after the Anna Regina Secondary School was named the CSEC 2022 School of the Year

During her feature address, Minister Manickchand commended the students for their hard work. She noted that the Government of Guyana has consciously invested in the equitable distribution of educational resources to ensure students in other parts of the country have access to the materials needed to succeed regardless of their background.

“We want all of you to do well, we want all of you to shine and we are going to makesure we put things in place to make sure you do well.”

She further highlighted that the support shown by the parents of the top performing students greatly contributed to their children’s success.

Minister Manickchand also commended the teachers of Anna Region Secondary for their dedication.

Meanwhile, Minister Dharamlall also extended congratulations to the teachers, students and parents of the Anna Regina Secondary School. He said that being named the Best School in the Caribbean is an enormous achievement.

In their remarks, both the Regional Chairman Region Two, Ms Vilma DaSilva and Regional Vice Chairman, Region Two, Mr Humace Odit congratulated the students on their tremendous achievement not just in the region or country but the entire Caribbean.

In addition to copping the School of the Year Award, Guyana copped the Best CSEC overall, Best (CAPE) Caribbean Advance Proficiency Examinations overall, Best Humanities, Best Sciences, Best Technical and Vocational Education and Training, Best Business and Best Caribbean Advance Proficiency Examinations School awards.

