Annual road cleanup faces challenges with the discovery of the Giant African Land Snail

With the discovery of the Giant African Land Snail, the annual road cleanup will have some challenges in the constituencies of West Kingstown and South Leeward.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face Program Deputy Prime Minister the Honorable Montgomery Daniel explained with the recent discovery of the Giant African Land Snail they now have to be careful when cleaning the roads in those constituencies.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/ROAD-WORK1.wav

The Deputy Prime Minister who is also the Minister of Transport and Works stated that they would have to meet with the professionals in the Ministry of Agriculture to discuss the operations.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/ROAD-WORK2.wav