Antigua & Barbuda Ambassador Keisha Schahaff Walks NYFW Rise Survivor Fashion Show

News Americas, New York, NY, September 16, 2024: Keisha Schahaff, Antigua and Barbuda’s inspiring ambassador, continues to break barriers by advocating for survivors’ rights on one of fashion’s most prestigious stages. Schahaff, who made headlines as part of the first Caribbean mother-daughter duo to travel to space, recently walked the runway at the 4th annual NYFW Rise Survivor Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week.

In 2023, Schahaff and her daughter, Anastasia Mayers, gained global recognition when they were selected to travel to space with Virgin Galactic. Now, Keisha is using her platform to advocate for empowerment and support for survivors at one of the world’s most prominent fashion events.

The Survivor Fashion Show, founded by Nobel Peace Prize nominee Amanda Nguyen, celebrates resilience and advocates for survivors of sexual violence. This year’s show, co-hosted by Forbes and Rise, highlighted changemakers from various fields, including astronauts, Olympians, and global leaders. Schahaff’s participation not only underscores her personal courage but also shines a spotlight on Antigua and Barbuda, the twin-island nation she proudly represents.

“As a mother, astronaut, and proud ambassador for Antigua and Barbuda, I hope to inspire others to conquer their fears and pursue their dreams,” Schahaff shared. “Walking in this fashion show is another step in reclaiming my power and helping others find theirs. I want this moment to empower survivors everywhere to know they have the strength to rise.”

Schahaff’s involvement in this prestigious event also serves as an opportunity to highlight the beauty and culture of Antigua and Barbuda on the global stage. The country is known for its vibrant culture, rich history, and 365 stunning beaches, continues to attract travelers from around the world. Antigua, home to the UNESCO World Heritage site Nelson’s Dockyard, and Barbuda, famous for its untouched pink sand beaches and the largest Frigate Bird Sanctuary in the Western Hemisphere, remain iconic destinations.

