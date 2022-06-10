Apparent human remains found near Brazilian port where missing journalist and researcher were heading

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Search teams in Brazil found what appear to be human remains near the area where British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous affairs expert Bruno Pereira were headed before they went missing, police said Friday.

“Organic material” that is “apparently human” was discovered in the river close to the Atalaia do Norte Port, located on the border of the remote Javari Valley in the far western part of Amazonas state, according to a statement from Brazil’s Federal Police. Police said that they collected genetic material from both Pereira and Phillips for comparative analysis.

The pair were first reported missing Sunday in the Javari Valley and had allegedly received death threats just days prior.

Phillips and Pereira were conducting research for a book project on conservation efforts in the region, which authorities have described as “complicated” and “dangerous.”

The area has come under increased threat from illegal miners, loggers, hunters and international drug traffickers exploiting its vast network of rivers.

