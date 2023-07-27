Applicants for the Micro Loan Program required to complete training

Persons with businesses who wish to apply for the Micro Loan program offered by the Police Corporative Credit Union must first undergo training.

That is according to Manager of the PCCU, Ayanna Samuel while delivering remarks at a ceremony to officially launch the program on Tuesday.

Mrs. Samuel said the training will be carried out in various aspects of business management.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/LOAN-TRAINING.mp3

Mrs. Samuel also outlined some of the other requirements for the Micro Loan program.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/OTHER-REQUIREMENTS.mp3

The Micro Loan program is a collaboration effort between the PCCU and The Center for Enterprise Development.

Photo credit: Tacso