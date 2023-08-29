Applications for the SVG Food Insecurity Project must be submitted by August 31st

Assistance will be provided in a range of areas to stakeholders in the Agricultural sector, under the SVG Food Insecurity Project, which is currently being implemented here, with funding from the World Bank.

The project is being implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, and the Economic Planning Division in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, with assistance from the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture.

Deputy Chief Agricultural Officer Colville King, who is the Focal Point for the Project, said production support will be provided to the Farmers.

Mr. King said the Project is also targeting young persons who are just starting out in the field of agriculture.

Persons who wish to benefit from assistance under the project must submit applications by this Thursday August 31st.

Fisheries Officer Lorenzo George outlined the level of support available for the Fishers.

Mr. George said the assistance also includes retrofitting of vessels and training for local Fishers.

