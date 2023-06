Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves is hoping to have a mixture of bright young minds and energetic persons with experience appointed to various boards for public enterprise.

Speaking on the Face-to-Face program this morning the Prime Minister said that the appointments to the boards should be completed today, so they can take effect for July 1st.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/BRIGHT-YOUNG-PEOPLE.wav