AR-15 rifle among weapons seized

AR-15 assault rifle seized in Western Division. PHOTOS COURTESY TTPS – ttps

ANTI-CRIME operations across the country on the weekend, resulted in three firearms, including an AR-15 assault rifle, being seized along with a quantity of ammunition.

In the Western Division, a police press release said, task force officers conducted an exercise between 7 pm and 11 pm on Saturday, during which they paid close attention to the Cocorite and Carenage districts.

The officers went to Haig Street where they saw a group of men standing along the roadway. Upon seeing the officers, one of the men dropped a metal object into some bushes before running off.

A pump-action shotgun found in bushes in Morvant over the weekend. – ttps

A search of the area resulted in the officers finding an AR-15 assault rifle loaded with eight rounds of ammunition. The same party, with the assistance of the Canine Branch, went to Patna Village, where they found a quantity of marijuana hidden in a tree on an abandoned lot of land.

In the Eastern Division, officers of the Valencia Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and Special Patrol Unit conducted an exercise between 6 pm and 10 pm on Saturday.

The officers proceeded to the Baptiste Trace home of a male suspect, where a search was conducted.

The search resulted in officers finding one snub-nose Smith and Wesson revolver loaded with five rounds of ammunition. The 24-year-old man was arrested.

Snub-nose Smith & Wesson revolver and five rounds of ammo seized from a man in Valencia. – ttps

And, in the North Eastern Division, officers of the Morvant CID conducted an exercise between 3 pm and 6 pm on Saturday, with the assistance of Task Force officers, during which they executed a search warrant at the home of a 33-year-old man.

While conducting the search in the vicinity of the suspect’s home, officers found one black 12-gauge pump-action shotgun hidden in a bushy area. The suspect was arrested. Investigations are ongoing into all the above matters.

