Archie Eversole Was Shot Dead By His Brother Who Faces Murder Charge

The brother of Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole has been charged with his murder.

DeKalb County police said he was fatally shot by his brother, Alexander Kraus, on March 25 on Golf Vista Circle. Archie Eversole was taken to a nearby hospital, where he battled for his life but died on April 3.

Fox 5 Atlanta reported that police responded to reports of a shooting at a Chevron gas station on Snapfinger Woods Drive. They found Eversole with a gunshot wound. Kraus was arrested and charged after the shooting. He faced a charge of aggravated assault, but the police later upgraded the charge to murder after the rapper died.

Eversole is well-known for his 2002 hit single “We Ready,” which featured fellow rapper Bubba Sparxxx. The song helped to create his reputation as a rapper and has been used extensively by sports clubs and is the anthem for the Atlanta United Soccer Club.

The rapper’s family has not commented on his death officially, and it’s unclear what happened between the brothers that led Kraus to shoot Eversole.

Meanwhile, fans were shocked when they heard the rapper had passed away. Many of Archie Eversole’s fans also reacted to the news that his brother had shot him.

“Seems logical to just stay away from haters and stay out of arguments even if your right haters don’t care about that they just want to feel how they feel and be jealous. Family friends can be some of your biggest haters,” one person said about his death.

“The love that my brothers and I have for each other is unbreakable and it’s always sad to hear about sibling rivalry or harbouring so much resentment and hatred towards your own blood and do something like this that’s sad man Rip King,” another added.