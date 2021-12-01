Argentina donates 11,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines to SVG

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is among several OECS Countries to benefit from 42-thousand doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from the Government of Argentina.

According to Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero, “this collaboration is just a token of the historical friendship and positive relations between the Argentine Republic and the Caribbean region.

He says the countries share the same democratic values, and his government truly appreciates the support they permanently receive from the OECS partners”.

Argentina and the OECS signed a Bilateral Cooperation Agreement in 2013 and, since them, numerous technical cooperation projects in agriculture, public health and environment have been implemented in St. Kitts & Nevis, Antigua & Barbuda and other member countries.

Argentine MFA Director of Caribbean Affairs and former ambassador to the OECS, Gustavo M. Pandiani, told Reporters that, within this first vaccine donation, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada will receive 11-thousand doses each; Saint Lucia will receive 18-thousand doses and Dominica 2-thousand doses.

Ambassador Pandiani recognized the coordination efforts made by OECS Director General Didacus Jules and Director Carlene Radix”.