Armadillos and Mongooses pose a threat to the environment

Director of Forestry, Fitzgerald Providence has highlighted the dangers that Mongoose and Armadillo pose to the environment  in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Mr. Providence said on NBC Radio’s Face to Face Program that these two species have been problematic since their introduction to SVG.

Mr. Providence said the Forestry Department is working to have the Armadillo listed as vermin because of the destructive effect on the environment.

