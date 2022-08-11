Armed man takes hostages at Beirut bank demanding return of frozen funds

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)An armed man is holding employees and customers hostage at a bank on Beirut‘s bustling Hamra street Thursday demanding his frozen funds be released, according to a security source and Lebanon‘s state-owned National News Agency.

Negotiations are taking place to try to convince the hostage-taker to stand down, according to the security source. The source spoke on the condition of anonymity due to professional norms.

The armed man is demanding the bank return money from his frozen account to pay for his father’s operation, threatening to torch the bank and kill everyone in it, according to NNA. The man, who was seen in social media video wielding an assault rifle, insists that the bank give him $209,000 from his frozen account.

“Give me back my money!” the man was heard shouting out in a social media video recorded from the bank. “I don’t have a lot of time.”

The bearded hostage-taker is seen nervously pacing around the bank as he curses at his hostages.

