Armenia and Azerbaijan agree ceasefire after border clash, Armenian Defense Ministry says

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Armenia had asked Moscow to help defend it after the worst fighting since a 44-day war last year between ethnic Armenian forces and the Azeri army over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave that killed at least 6,500 people.

That conflict ended after Russia, which has a military base in Armenia, brokered a peace deal and deployed almost 2,000 peacekeepers to the region. Turkey took the side of Azerbaijan, which regained swathes of land it lost in an earlier conflict.

“In accordance with an agreement mediated by the Russian side, fire ceased on the eastern section of the Armenian-Azeri border, and the situation is relatively stable,” Armenia’s Defense Ministry said.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry did not immediately reply to a Reuters’ request for comment.

