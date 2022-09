Arrangements to be put in place to facilitate electronic payments for Government services

The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Arrangements will soon be put in place here, to facilitate the payment of Government bills electronically.

Word of this came from Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves, during a News Conference last week.

Minister Gonsalves said this initiative is part of a wider Digital Transformation Project being implemented by the Government.

Minister Gonsalves said the Government is aiming to make bill payment more convenient and less stressful.

