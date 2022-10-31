Arsenal beats Nottingham Forest

Arsenal bounced back from last Thursday’s Europa League loss to PSV Eindhoven by returning to the top of the English Premier League table with a 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest yesterday at Emirates Stadium in London.

Gabriel Martinelli headed the Gunners in front early on before Bukayo Saka, who set up the opener was forced off with an injury.

Reiss Nelson, Saka’s replacement, doubled the lead four minutes after the restart with his first Arsenal goal since November 2020 before quickly adding his second.

Goals by Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard added to the scoreline as Arsenal restored their two-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the table, with Nottingham Forest still at the bottom after an eighth defeat of the season.