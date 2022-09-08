Aryna Sabalenka advances to the semi finals of the US Open

Aryna Sabalenka is through to the semi-finals of the Women’s Singles at the US Open at Flushing Meadows, Queen’s New York last night.

The sixth seed from Belarus powered past World number 22, Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in the first set 6-1. Pliskova was considerably more competitive in the second set forcing a tie breaker, but Sabalenka, unable to compete under her country’s flag because of the war in Ukraine came through 6-1, 7-6 to book a place in the final four.