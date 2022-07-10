As Sri Lanka’s leader agrees to step down, protesters sing on the streets. But the future is uncertain and the economy is wrecked

The content originally appeared on: CNN

CNN

—

Sri Lanka woke on Sunday to an uncertain future, with both its President and Prime Minister set to step down after thousands of protesters stormed their homes in fury over the nation’s crippling economic crisis.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has agreed to resign on July 13, the speaker of the country’s parliament announced late Saturday, following a tumultuous day that saw protesters break into Rajapaksa’s official residence in Colombo and splash around in his swimming pool.

Protesters also targeted Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, setting on fire his private residence on Fifth Lane, an affluent neighborhood in the capital. Wickremesinghe later said he was willing to resign “to make way for an all-party government.”

The announcements – which protesters celebrated by singing on the streets and setting off fireworks – marked a historic victory for the protesters, who have been demanding Rajapaksa’s resignation for months over his government’s failure to address the country’s economic collapse.

The economic turmoil has plunged the Indian Ocean island nation of 22 million into a dire humanitarian crisis, leaving millions struggling to buy food, medicine and fuel.

After months of largely peaceful protests, anger reached tipping point on Saturday, as more than 100,000 people massed outside Rajapaksa’s residence, calling for his resignation.

Video broadcast on Sri Lankan television and on social media showed the protesters enter the President’s House – Rajapaksa’s office and residence – after breaking through security cordons. Images show demonstrators inside the whitewashed colonial-era building and hanging banners from the balcony.

Later on Saturday, live video streamed by local media and seen by CNN showed Wickremesinghe’s home engulfed in flames as crowds gathered around.

Neither the President nor Prime Minister were at their residences when the buildings were breached. Both had been moved to secure locations prior to the attacks, according to security officials.

Photos: Protesters storm Sri Lankan President’s House Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters People protest inside the President’s House in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Saturday, July 9. Photos: Protesters storm Sri Lankan President’s House Eranga Jayawardana/AP Firefighters try to douse a fire at the private residence of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Saturday. Photos: Protesters storm Sri Lankan President’s House Amitha Thennakoon/AP Protesters gather in a street leading to the President’s House in Colombo on Saturday. Photos: Protesters storm Sri Lankan President’s House Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters A protester reacts to tear gas that was used by police near the President’s House on Saturday. Photos: Protesters storm Sri Lankan President’s House AFP/Getty Images Protesters swim in the pool at the President’s House on Saturday. Photos: Protesters storm Sri Lankan President’s House AFP/Getty Images Protesters gather inside the compound of the President’s House on Saturday. Photos: Protesters storm Sri Lankan President’s House Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters Protesters run from tear gas used by police near the president’s residence on Saturday. Photos: Protesters storm Sri Lankan President’s House News Cutter/Reuters In this image taken from video, people protest inside the President’s House on Saturday. Photos: Protesters storm Sri Lankan President’s House Thilina Kaluthotage/AP People gather outside the president’s residence on Saturday. Photos: Protesters storm Sri Lankan President’s House AFP/Getty Images Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets in recent months, calling for the country’s leaders to resign over accusations of economic mismanagement. In several major cities, including Colombo, hundreds are forced to line up for hours to buy fuel, sometimes clashing with police and the military as they wait. Photos: Protesters storm Sri Lankan President’s House Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters Demonstrators celebrate after entering the President’s House on Saturday. Photos: Protesters storm Sri Lankan President’s House Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters Police use a water cannon as they try to disperse protesters Saturday in Colombo. Photos: Protesters storm Sri Lankan President’s House AFP/Getty Images Protesters carry an injured man on Saturday. Photos: Protesters storm Sri Lankan President’s House Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters More than 100,000 people amassed outside the President’s House on Saturday. Photos: Protesters storm Sri Lankan President’s House Pradeep Dambarage/NURPHO/AP Protesters gather inside the President’s House on Saturday. Photos: Protesters storm Sri Lankan President’s House Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters Police use tear gas to disperse protesters Saturday. Photos: Protesters storm Sri Lankan President’s House Amitha Thennakoon/AP Tear gas is fired during Saturday’s chaotic scene in Colombo. Photos: Protesters storm Sri Lankan President’s House Pradeep Dambarage/NurPhoto/Getty Images Police use tear gas to disperse university students protesting in Colombo on Friday. Photos: Protesters storm Sri Lankan President’s House Tharaka Basnayaka/NurPhoto/Getty Images Police stand behind a barricade during a protest near the President’s House on Friday. Photos: Protesters storm Sri Lankan President’s House Pradeep Dambarage/NurPhoto/AP A man holds up his phone during protests in Colombo on Friday. Photos: Protesters storm Sri Lankan President’s House Tharaka Basnayaka/NurPhoto/Getty Images A Catholic priest and a nun shout slogans during a protest near the President’s House on Friday. Photos: Protesters storm Sri Lankan President’s House Pradeep Dambarage/NurPhoto/Getty Images A man has his eyes flushed with water after tear gas was dispersed on protesters in Colombo on Friday. Photos: Protesters storm Sri Lankan President’s House Tharaka Basnayaka/NURPHO/Associated Press Police fire tear gas at university students during a protest on Friday. Photos: Protesters storm Sri Lankan President’s House Tharaka Basnayaka/NurPhoto/Getty Images A university student shouts slogans on top of a barricade during a protest Friday.

Saturday’s drastic escalation of unrest could spell the end of the Rajapaksa family’s political dynasty, which has ruled Sri Lanka for most of the past two decades.

In a video statement late on Saturday, Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said Rajapaksa’s decision to step down “was taken to ensure a peaceful handover of power.”

But how that transition of power will eventually play out is engulfed by uncertainty.

If both Wickremesinghe and Rajapaksa resign, under the Sri Lankan constitution, the speaker of parliament will serve as acting president for a maximum of 30 days. Meanwhile, parliament will elect a new president within 30 days from one of its members who will hold the office for the remaining two years of the current term.

The United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee said on Twitter on Sunday that Rajapaksa has “lost the confidence” of his people.

“Now, all parties must work together with the international community for a new government that respects the democratic and economic aspirations and upholds human rights the Sri Lankan people deserve,” the committee said.

“The military and police must exercise restraint and be part of the solution, not part of the problem, in this crisis,” it added.



– Source:

CNN 00:49– Source: Video shows Sri Lankan Prime Minister’s house in flames

At least 55 people have been injured in the protests, according to Dr. Pushpa Zoysa with the National Hospital of Sri Lanka, who said the figure included three people with gunshot wounds. Among those injured is a lawmaker from eastern Sri Lanka, she added.

A Sri Lankan television station said six of its journalists were attacked late Saturday by the Sri Lanka Police Special Task Force outside the Prime Minister’s private residence.

Two of the journalists from the Sri Lankan TV channel Newsfirst had their cameras rolling at the time. Video aired by Newsfirst shows two journalists being pushed to the ground by police during the confrontation. Fellow journalists who rushed to their aid were then also attacked, Newsfirst reported.

Inspector General of Sri Lanka Police CD Wickremaratne said the officers associated with the attacks were “suspended immediately,” according to an audio statement aired on national television.

Wickremesinghe, the Prime Minister, also condemned the attacks.

“Freedom of media is paramount to democracy in Sri Lanka,” he said, asking both security forces and protesters to “act with restraint to prevent any violence and ensure the safety of the public.”