ASP Junior Simmons represents Police Force at security training in USA

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force was represented at the Inaugural Training Course on Climate Change and Implications for Defense and Security by Assistant Superintendent of Police Junior Simmons.

The Course was held in Washington, D.C from May 8th to 19th with participation from Military and Civilian Personnel from 21 partner nations of the Americas and Africa.

The Course was designed by William J. Perry Center for Hemispheric Defense Studies and focused on five themes: science, threats, solutions, the role of the security forces, and the human impact.

More than 40 students attended the two-week bilingual course, which had 30 speakers, including experienced scientists from the United States and the region who have worked directly on the United Nations Assessment Reports or other important climate and environmental research.

Participants were able to hear from climate scientists from the Americas about meteorological and environmental challenges in four sub-regions of the hemisphere, Caribbean, Central America, Andean Ridge, and Southern Cone.

They also attended two field site visits to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the U.S. Naval Academy, both in Maryland.