Assistant Commissioner of Police, Leonard Fergus commends the Anti-Trafficking In Persons Unit

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Leonard Fergus has commended the Anti-Trafficking In Persons Unit (ATIPU) of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force for its work in educating Vincentians about Human Trafficking.

His commendation came during the opening of a seminar hosted by the Anti-trafficking in Persons Unit, for Local Media Practitioners.

The seminar was held as part of activities to mark the 10th anniversary of the Unit, which was observed with the theme: I deserve to be free: Don’t traffick and exploit me.

ACP Fergus said the scourge of Human Trafficking cannot be tackled by the Police Force alone and it is important that the Force continues in its quest to further educate Vincentians about this crime.

He said so far, the Anti-Trafficking In Persons Unit has held training sessions and other sensitization programs for thousands of Vincentians including students, Public Servants and other sectors of Society.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/FERGUS.mp3