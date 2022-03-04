Assistant Superintendent of Police John Ballah highlights the Criminal Procedures Code – NBC SVG

Assistant Superintendent of Police John Ballah has highlighted the procedures which the Court and Police should follow, when dealing with criminal matters.

ASP Ballah who is the Head of the Legal Research and Policies Unit within the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force was speaking during the On the Beat Program aired on NBC Radio this week.

Speaking on the issue: The Police Powers Under the Criminal Procedures Code, ASP Ballah explained what the Criminal Procedures Code entails.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/BALLAH-PROCEDURES.mp3

ASP Ballah noted that failure by the Court or Police to comply with the procedures set out in the legislation can result in a case being dismissed.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/BALLAH-CITIZENS-ARREST.mp3