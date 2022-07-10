At least 15 dead in a mass shooting at a bar in Soweto, South Africa

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)At least 15 people have died after a shooting at a bar in the South African township of Soweto on Sunday, according to the country’s public broadcaster SABC.

Several people were also injured, local authorities said.

The incident unfolded shortly after midnight, when a group of men armed with rifles and 9-millimeter pistols entered the bar in the Nomzamo informal settlement near Johannesburg and started shooting “randomly” at the patrons, Gauteng Police said in a statement.

Police said 23 people were shot in the establishment — 12 died at the scene and 11 were rushed to a nearby hospital with injuries. At least two more people were declared dead at the hospital.

The suspects are still on the run, according to police, who have called on witnesses to come forward.

