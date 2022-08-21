At least 20 people killed, dozens injured after gunmen storm Mogadishu hotel

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Mogadishu, Somalia (CNN)At least 20 people have been killed after unidentified gunmen stormed an upscale hotel in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, on Friday evening, officials said, following gunfire and large explosions in the area.

Police Major Yasin Haji told CNN at least 50 others have been injured in the ongoing attack on the Hayat Hotel.

A number of gunmen are holding hostages and still firing from inside toward security forces slowing the operation to retake control of the hotel, Haji added.

“It took us over 24 hours to end the terrorist siege at Hayat Hotel because the attackers took civilians as hostages and used them as human shields. We cleared the first and top floors. But they are still in the middle two floors,” Haji said.

Ahmed Abdi, a doctor at Madina Hospital, said that the death toll was likely to rise and many victims were in critical condition. Madina is one of the two major hospitals in Mogadishu where most of the victims were taken.

