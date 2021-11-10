At least 25 killed as heavy rains hit Sri Lanka and southern India

The content originally appeared on: CNN

In Sri Lanka, 20 people have died in recent days, most from drowning, while five were hurt in landslides, officials said on Wednesday.

“Given the prevalence of Covid-19 , the government has encouraged over a thousand families to move in with relatives to reduce the strain on government-run centers,” said Sudantha Ranasinghe, head of Sri Lanka’s Disaster Management Centre.

The low pressure depression behind the rains was expected to move toward Tamil Nadu on Thursday evening, Sri Lanka’s weather office said. Five people have already died in the state, which hosts India’s automobile manufacturing center in its capital, Chennai.

The Indian Meteorological Department issued a red alert to parts of Tamil Nadu and the neighboring Andhra Pradesh state, asking fishermen not to venture to sea.

Read More