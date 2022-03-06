At least 26 injured as fights break out among fans at Mexican soccer game

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)A mass brawl broke out in the stands of a soccer game in Mexico on Saturday and left at least 26 people injured, two of whom are in a serious condition.

The Liga MX game between Queretaro and Atlas was abandoned in the second half as fights ensued in the Corregidora stadium.

According to Mauricio Kuri, the governor of the state of Queretaro, 24 men and two women were injured. Of those, Kuri said 10 sustained minor injuries and three were deemed in “critical” condition.

Photos from the game show fans, some of whom appear bloodied, brawling on the field and in the stands, throwing punches and hitting each other with objects.

The game was suspended after fighting broke out between fans.

“We utterly condemn the events that occurred today at the Corregidora stadium,” said a statement from Queretaro.

