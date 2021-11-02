At least 5 dead after multi-story building collapses in Lagos, Nigeria

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The building, located on Gerald Road in the city’s affluent Ikoyi neighborhood, is a construction site for luxury apartments. It is unclear how many were inside when it fell, but people were feared to be trapped.

Search and rescue operations from multiple agencies continued through the night and into Tuesday morning. The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) confirmed the five deaths in a Facebook post on Tuesday. It did not say how many people are currently missing.

“I thought it was an earthquake when I rushed out of my apartment just after 3 p.m. I felt the building move and knew something was wrong,” Olu Apata, a nearby resident and the president of the Nigerian Bar Association, told CNN.

Apata said the building has been under construction for the past two years and that the developer was at the site meeting with prospective buyers earlier on Monday.

