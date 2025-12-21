Ministry Addresses Violence Against Men Amid Viral Confrontation Videos, Continue reading "Ministry Addresses Violence Against Men Amid Viral Confrontation Videos"  PM Dr. Friday Orders Campden Park Port Reopening  Controller Pompey Clarifies Rules for December 19 VAT-Free Shopping Day  Opposition Leader Gonsalves Weighs Attendance at First Sitting of New Parliament  SVG Showcases Nautical Strength at Antigua Charter Yacht Show  Deputy PM Major Leacock: CBI Key to Job Creation and Economic Growth 
World News

At least nine people killed in mass shooting in South Africa 

21 December 2025
BREAKING,

News|Gun Violence

At least nine people have been killed and 10 others wounded in a mass shooting in the Bekkersdal township, west of the city of Johannesburg in South Africa, according to the police.

In a statement on Sunday, the police said a manhunt is underway for those involved in the shooting, which took place at a tavern just before 1am local time.

“It is reported that about 12 unknown suspects in a white kombi and a silver sedan opened fire at tavern patrons and continued to shoot randomly as they fled the scene. The tavern is licensed,” the police said in a statement.

The South African public broadcaster SABC reported that unknown gunmen opened fire on patrons of the tavern and people in the streets outside.

“We are still busy obtaining statements. Our national crime and management team has arrived,” Gauteng Acting Police Commissioner Fred Kekana said, according to the SABC. “The provincial crime scene management team has arrived and a team from the local criminal record centre is here, so is our serious crime investigating team, crime intelligence and the provincial crime detective team is on scene.”

Some media reports put the death toll at 10 people, and a motive for the shooting is not yet clear.

“Ten people are dead. We don’t have a breakdown of who they are,” Brigadier Brenda Muridili, police spokesperson for Gauteng province, told the AFP news agency.

Authorities say that the wounded have been taken to the hospital.

More soon…

 

