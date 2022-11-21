Atlanta Rapper J Money Shot Twice In Rolls-Royce In Robbery Incident

Atlanta rapper J Money is hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot in Los Angeles on Friday.

According to news reports, the rapper was shot and robbed of his jewelry while sitting in a Rolls-Royce said to be owned by a member of the royal family in Korea. The incident reportedly occurred on Friday around 4:20 p.m. outside the luxury Kurve apartment complex in Koreatown, Los Angeles. J. Money, whose real name is Jermaine Miller, was robbed of a Rolex watch and three chains.

At the time of the incident, he was sitting alone in a Rolls-Royce Phantom owned by rapper and Korean royal, Andrew Lee (who goes by the rap name “King Lee”) when two gunmen came up to him and shot him. According to Fox News, J. Money was treated by paramedics on the scene and later hospitalized, where he is said to be in critical condition.

The police are looking for two male suspects said to be involved in the incident. Lee was unharmed in the incident. The two rappers are said to be close and recently collaborated on J. Money’s latest track, “Dun It All”.

Lee, who is the crown prince of the imperial family of Korea and the heir to the Joseon Dynasty, has not spoken publicly since the shooting. In light of the shooting, the rapper’s unique family history has been scrutinized as it is revealed that his lineage spans from ruling in 1392 up until 1897.

Although he was born and raised in Indiana, in the United States, Lee, who is also a successful businessman and founder of London Trust Media, was only named crown prince in 2018. According to reports, Korea’s Imperial Highness King Yi Seok named Lee as a royal and crown prince.

As for J. Money, the rapper has been on the scene for a while now and has collaborated with the likes of hip hop group Migos, Shawty Lo, Young Buck, Soulja Boy, Boosie Badazz, Young Dolph, Zaytoven, to name a few.

The rapper recently shared that he was battling cancer and was briefly hospitalized earlier this year.