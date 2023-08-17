Attorney at Law, Adrian Odle prepares to serve as Chairman of the National Reparations Commission

Attorney at Law and Lecturer at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Adrian Odle is preparing to take up his role as Chairman of the National Reparations Commission.

The announcement of his appointment was made by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonslaves last month.

Mr. Odle shared how he feels about the appointment.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/ODLE-DELIGHTED.mp3

Mr. Odle also shed some light on the mandate of the Reparations Commission.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/ODLE-COMMISSION-1.mp3

Photo credit: Adrian Odle Facebook