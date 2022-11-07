Attorney at Law, Grenville Williams officially sworn in as Attorney General of SVG

Attorney at Law, Grenville Williams was officially sworn in as the new Attorney General of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, during a ceremony at Government House this morning

Delivering remarks at the ceremony Governor General Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan congratulated the new Attorney General on his appointment.

Dame Susan said Mr. Williams has an impeccable record of achievements and there’s no doubt that he would serve the country well.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/GG-AG-CONGRATULATIONS.mp3

The Governor General also thanked the outgoing Attorney General Jaundy Martin for his outstanding service to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines over the years.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/DAME-GRATITUDE.mp3

Meanwhile, Acting Prime Minister, Montgomery Daniel has welcomed the newly appointed Attorney General, to the Cabinet of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Addressing this morning’s swearing-in ceremony, the Acting Prime Minister said the Government looks forward to benefitting from sound legal advice from Mr. Williams, on all areas relating to the law in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/SWEARING-IN-DANIEL.mp3

Former Attorney General, Jaundy Martin also delivered remarks at this morning’s ceremony, noting that the new Attorney General is a young man, who will give excellent service to the nation.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/MARTIN-SWEARING-IN.mp3

The newly-appointed Attorney General expressed gratitude to his family and other individuals and institutions which supported him over the years.

Addressing this morning’s ceremony, Mr. Williams said he is honoured to be allowed to serve in the office of Attorney General.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/WILLIAMS-SWEARING-IN.mp3

Mr. Williams also pledged to collaborate with other arms of Government, as well as other entities and individuals to uphold the rule of law.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/WILLIAMS-SWEARING-IN-1.mp3