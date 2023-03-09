Attorney General Grenville Williams offers advice on the local crime situation

Attorney General Grenville Williams, has said a holistic approach is needed to address the crime situation in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He made the point, as he addressed an Appreciation and Awards Dinner, hosted by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force on the weekend.

Forty-eight Police Officers and six Auxiliary Police Officers stationed in the Central Division of the Police Force, were recognized during the ceremony, for their hard work and dedication to duty in 2022.

The event was held on Saturday at the Questelles Learning Resource Center, with the theme: Quest for less for 2023: Crime Prevention Requires You and Me.

Delivering the feature address at the event, Attorney General Grenville Williams, said a consultative approach is needed to tackle the problem of crime.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/AG-CRIME1.mp3

Mr. Williams encouraged the Police Officers to seek to enhance trust and confidence in the Police Force.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/AG-CRIME2.mp3