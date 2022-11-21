Attorney General, Grenville Williams representing SVG at the Commonwealth Law Ministers Meeting

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is being represented at the Commonwealth Law Ministers Meeting in Mauritius.

Attorney General, Grenville Williams is attending the meeting which is taking place from November 22nd to 25th.

The meeting will be hosted by the Attorney General’s Office Mauritius and will convene under the theme: ‘Strengthening International Cooperation through the Rule of Law and the Protection of Human Rights’

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves highlighted the importance of the meeting, while speaking in Parliament this morning.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/AG-CLMM-MEETING.mp3