Australia and England close day 4 of the 4th Ashes Test Series – NBC SVG

England closed today’s second day of the 4th Ashes Test against Australia on 13 without loss in reply to Australia’s 1st innings total of 415/8 declared. England are trailing by 403 runs with all their first innings wickets intact.

Usman Khawaja led Australia’s batting with 137. Steven Smith scored 67. They shared a fourth wicket partnership of 115 runs. Opening batsmen, David Warner (30) and Marcus Harris (38) put on 51 runs for the first wicket. There was a second wicket stand of 60 between Harris and Marnus Labuschange (28). Khawaja and Alex Carey (13) put on 43 for the 6th wicket. Captain, Pat Cummins made 24 and shared in a 7th wicket stand of 46, after which Mathew Starc (34 not out) and Khawaja put on 67 runs in an eight wicket stand.

Fast bowler, Stuart Broad was England’s most successful bowler taking 5-101, with a wicket each to fast bowler, James Anderson (1-54), fast bowler, Mark Wood (1-76) and medium pacer, Joe Root (1-36).

At the close of play today, the second day of the 4th Ashes Test, Australia 416-8 declared, England 13 without loss. England are trailing by 403 runs on 1st innings.