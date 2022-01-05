Australia and England end the first day of the 4th Ashes Test Series – NBC SVG

Australia finished today’s rain affected first day of the 4th Ashes Test against England on 126-3 at Sydney, Australia.

After Australia won the toss and batted first, opening batsmen, David Warner (30) and Marcus Harris (38) put on 51 runs in the first wicket partnership and then Marcus Labuschange made 28 after England’s fast bowlers, James Anderson took 1-24, Stuart Broad had 1-34 and Mark Wood captured 1-31.

Australia already have a winning 3-0 lead in the 5-match series.