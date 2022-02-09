Australia and New Zealand Abandons T20 Match Series – NBC SVG

Australia’s three-match Twenty/20 International tour of New Zealand in March has been called off after there were no Managed Isolation Quarantine spots available for the Australian team.

New Zealand Cricket and Cricket Australia have agreed to abandon the series scheduled to be played over four days in Napier in mid-March.

New Zealand Cricket has decided to move New Zealand’s Twenty/20 International with the Netherlands on 25th March to Napier’s McLean Park, after it was previously scheduled to be played at Bay Oval in Tauranga.

Australia’s short Twenty/20 International was originally scheduled under the assumption that the New Zealand government was set to relax Managed Isolation Quarantine rules for travellers from Australia, but restrictions remain in place and have already forced the postponement of New Zealand’s four-match limited-overs tour of Australia that was scheduled to start on 30th January.

The tour was scheduled to run concurrently with Australia’s Test tour of Pakistan.

New Zealand Cricket’s Chief Executive Officer, David White said the abandonment of Australia’s tour was inevitable given the restrictions at the border.