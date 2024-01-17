Australia and West Indies closed Day 1 of 5 day 1st Test

Australia were 59-2, and trailing the West Indies by 129 runs at the close of play today, the first day of the 5-day 1st Test at Adelaide Oval in Australia.

Australia won the toss, put in the West Indies to bat first and dismissed them for 188 after fast bowlers, Josh Hazlewood (4-44) and Pat Cummins (4-41) dominated the day’s play, with assistance from fast bowler, Mitchell Starc who took 1-37, and off-spinner, Nathan Lyon with 1-36.

Left-hander, Kirk Mc Kenzie, in his second Test top-scored for the West Indies with 50, and Shamar Joseph made 36. They were the only batsmen to score more than 17 runs in the West Indies 1st innings.

Then when Australia replied, fast bowler, Shamar Joseph took the wickets of Steve Smith for 12, and Marnus Labushange for 10 to finish with 2-18 off 6 overs.

It was a memorable day for Joseph, the West Indies number 11 batsman who not only shared in a valuable last wicket stand of 55 with fast bowler, Kemar Roach who made 17 not out, but took the 2 Australian wickets to have fallen.

Today, Shamar Joseph became the 23rd player to take a wicket with his first ball in Test cricket when he had the new Australian opening batsman, Steven Smith caught in the slips. Smith was in his first innings as opener following the retirement of David Warner.

It could have been a better day for the West Indies had wicket-keeper, Joshua Da Silva not dropped Usman Khawaja off fast bowler, Alzarri Joseph’s first over. The batsman was on 3.

At today’s close of play, Khawaja was on 30, and Cameron Green on 6, with the scores, the West Indies 188, Australia 59-2.