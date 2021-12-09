Australia completes the second day of the 1st Ashes Test against England

Australia completed the second day of the 1st Ashes Test against England on 343-7 today at Brisbane, Australia, in reply to England’s 1st innings score of 147. Australia had a lead of 196 runs on first innings.

Travis Head led Australia’s batting with an unbeaten 112. His main support came from opening batsman, David Warner 94 and Marcus Labuschangne 74. At one stage Australia were 2-166 but lost wickets cheaply in the middle and lower order. England’s medium pacer, Ollie Robinson was their most successful bowler with 3-48. There was a wicket each to fast bowler, Chris Woakes (1-56), medium pacer, Mark Wood (1-57), left-arm, leg-spinner, Jack Leach (1-95), and medium pacer, Joe Root (1-29).

So, at the close of play on today’s second day of the 1st Test between Australia and England at Brisbane, Australia, England made 147, and in reply Australia are 343-7.