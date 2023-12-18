Australia defeated Pakistan in 1st Test

Australia defeated Pakistan by 360 runs in the 1st Test at Perth, Western Australia yesterday.

Australia made 487 in their 1st Innings. David Warner scored 164 and Mitchell Marsh contributed 90. The best bowler for Pakistan was fast bowler, Aamer Jamal with 6-111. Australia declared their 2nd innings at 233-5 after Usman Khawaja’s 90, 63 not out by Mitchell Marsh, and 45 from Steven Smith. Pakistan’s fast bowler, Khurram Shahzad took 3-45.

In their 1st Innings, Pakistan scored 271. Their best scores were from Imam-ul-Haq (62), Abdullah Shafique 42 and captgain, Shan Masood 30 after off-spinner, Nathan Lyon took 3-66 and there were two wickets each for fast bowlers, Mitchell Starc (2-68) and Pat Cummins (2-35).

Pakistan managed only 89 in their 2nd innings. Australia’s fast bowlers Mitchell Starc 3-31 and Josh Hazlewood 3-13, and off-spinner, Nathan Lyon took 2-14).

Australia lead the 3-match series 1-0.