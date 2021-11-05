Australia defeats Bangladesh in their ICC Men’s Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup match

Australia boosted their hopes of qualifying for the ICC Men’s Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup semi-finals with an eight-wicket defeat of already-eliminated, Bangladesh in in Group 1 at Dubai yesterday.

Bangladesh were dismissed for 73 and Australia chased the target in 6.2 overs to significantly improve their net run-rate and climb above South Africa into second place in Group 1.

Aaron Finch made 40 and David Warner 18 before Mitchell Marsh hit a six to win the game with 82 balls to spare. Adam Zampa took a career-best 5-19.

It was a woeful batting display from Bangladesh but fast bowler, Mitchell Starc exploited the early swing. He and fellow fast bowler, Josh Hazlewood took two wickets each.

Australia knew that chasing the target in 8.1 overs would see them overtake South Africa, and after three quiet overs, they took 21 off left-arm, medium pacer, Mustafizur Rahman to propel their chase.

Finch (18) and Warner (40) were bowled by fast bowler, Taskin Ahmed and left-arm, medium pacer, Shoriful Islam, but Australian cruised home and capped off a perfect all-round performance.

The final scores: Bangladesh 73 off 15 overs, Australia 78-2 off 6.2 overs.

England, who top Group 1, are still not guaranteed a semi-final spot but it would require a huge defeat against South Africa tomorrow for them not to progress.

If South Africa beat England then Australia must beat the already-eliminated West Indies to progress to the final four.