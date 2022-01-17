Australia defeats England by 146 runs in final Test match – NBC SVG

England’s miserable Ashes tour of Australia ended yesterday with another batting failure by England as Australia surged to a 146-run victory on the third day of the 5-day 5th and final Test at Hobart, Tasmania to claim a 4-0 series win.

Set 271 to win, England reached 68 without loss but then lost all 10 wickets for the addition of another 56 runs

Nine wickets fell in the final session of the third day, England collapsing with breathtaking speed and ineptitude to be dismissed for 124 in t heir 2nd innings.

Fast bowler, Pat Cummins, who lifted the urn in his first series as captain, took 3-42, fast bowler, Scott Boland had 3-18, and fast bowler, Cameron Green captured 3-21.

Earlier, fast bowler, Mark Wood’s superb 6-37 helped dismiss Australia for 155 in their second innings to give England an outside chance of a remarkable win.

Instead, Australia repeated their margin of victory from the series four years ago, and extended England’s winless run in Australia to 15 Tests.

The final scores: Australia 303 and 155, England 188 and 124.

Overall, England have won only one of their past 14 Tests since February last year.

By the time they return to Australia in 2025 it will be 14 years since their last success in an away Ashes Test.