Australia defeats England by 9 wickets

Off-spinner, Nathan Lyon finally claimed his 400th Test wicket, and Australia took a 1-0 series lead over England after another collapse by England’s batsmen in their second innings of the 1st Ashes Test at Brisbane where Australia defeated England by nine wickets on the fourth day yesterday.

Lyon took four wickets in the morning of the fourth day for his 400th to start the rot prior to the new ball being taken, while medium pacer, Cameron Green captured the prized wicket of Joe Root for 89 as England lost 8 wickets for 74 runs to be dismissed 297 in their 2nd innings and set Australia 20 runs to win.

Australia’s only concern came when David Warner did not come out to bat in the fourth innings. He did not field during England’s second innings after he was hit in the ribs by medium pacer, Ben Stokes during his first-innings score of 94.

However, with only 20 runs required to win Warner did not take to the crease raising concerns about his fitness for the second Test in Adelaide, with just four days to recover.

The final scores: 147 and 297, Australia 425 and 20-1. Australia won by 9 wickets.