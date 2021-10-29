Australia defeats Sri Lanka in their ICC Men’s Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup match

Australia maintained their 100% record at the ICC Men’s Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup with a dominant seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Group 1 of the Super 12s at Dubai yesterday.

Chasing 155 for victory, opener, David Warner hit a fluent 65 off 42 balls. When he fell in the 15th over Australia needed only 25 runs to win.

Steve Smith, with an unbeaten 28, and Marcus Stoinis completed the job with three overs to spare.

Sri Lanka’s 154-6 off 20 overs had looked competitive on a slow pitch, but their bowlers struggled as openers Warner and Aaron Finch, who made 37, shared 70 to set Australia on their way.

Warner was under pressure before yesterday’s match. He was dropped by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, made one run in Australia’s two warm-up matches, and 14 in their opening win over South Africa last Saturday.

He was given a chance on 18 when wicketkeeper, Kusal Perera dropped a ridiculously easy catch, and Sri Lanka’s bowling was substandard, but this was Warner at his brutal best.

The final scores: Sri Lanka 154-6 off 20 overs, Australia 155-3 off 17 overs.

Australia and England meet in Dubai tomorrow.