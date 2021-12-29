Australia dismisses England in 2nd innings of the 3rd Ashes Test – NBC SVG

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Australia dismisses England in 2nd innings of the 3rd Ashes Test – NBC SVG
The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG
Australia dismissed England for 68 runs in their 2nd innings yesterday, the third day of the 5-day match, to win the 3rd Ashes Test by an innings and 14