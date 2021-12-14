Australia moves to lift Covid-19 restrictions amid surge in Omicron infections

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The latest outbreak comes as multiple governments across Australia are moving to relax Covid-19 restrictions to allow greater freedom of movement for citizens despite the rise in infections in NSW.

NSW recorded 1,360 new cases Wednesday, including 110 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant.

In a press conference Wednesday, NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said Omicron was “driving that uptick” and said cases in the state could rise as high as 25,000 a day by the end of January if the current trend continued.

“Every two to three days we are seeing a very big increase, in fact a doubling of people that are getting the virus. We are therefore on alert and cautious,” he said.

