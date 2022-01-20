Australia reclaims the Number One ICC Test ranking spot – NBC SVG

Australia have overtaken India and New Zealand to reclaim the No. 1 ICC Test rankings spot after their 4-0 Ashes win against England in Australia. India have dropped to third spot.

South Africa’s 2-1 win over India at home took them one spot up to fifth place, while New Zealand remained in second position.

Australia defeated England in the Ashes Series, starting with a nine-wicket win in the 1st Test in Brisbane, followed by a 275-run win in the 2nd day-night Test in Adelaide. They then sealed the series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in just three days with victory by an innings-and-14-runs in the 3rd Boxing Day Test. England hung on to a thrilling final-over draw in the 4th Test in Sydney, but Australia dominated the 5th and final Test in Hobart as well in another three-day finish.

India lost the top spot by losing the 2nd and 3rd Tests after winning the 1st Test in the series against South Africa. The win took South Africa past India and up to fourth place in the World Test Championship table.

New Zealand, the inaugural World Test Championship winners, remained in second place after their 1-1 drawn series at home against Bangladesh, which included the New Zealand’s first ever defeat by Bangladesh at home across all formats.

Pakistan went down one spot to sixth place, whereas Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, Afghanistan and Ireland retained their positions. The West Indies are eight in the ten-team rankings.