Australia takes the lead in the 5 match Ashes Test series – NBC SVG

Australia maintained their vice-like grip on the second Test, and took four England wickets before the close of play yesterday, the fourth day of the 5-day Ashes Test at Adelaide Oval. Today, Australia put the finished touches to the match to win by 275 runs and take a 2-0 lead in the 5-match series.

Yesterday, 51 each by Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne, and 33 not out from Cameron Green enabled Australia to declare their 2nd innings on 230-9, 467 runs ahead. England fought to see out the night under lights, but the dismissal of Joe Root for 6 from what became the final ball of the day was a big blow to their hopes of salvaging something from the match.

Australia had a lead of 282 runs overnight, after England closed the fourth day on 82-4. Today, they were dismissed for 192 in the 2nd innings, giving Australia victory by 275 runs and a 2-0 lead in the Series.

The final scores: Australia 473-9 declared and 230-9 declared, England 236, and set a winning target of 458, 192.